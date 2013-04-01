Exclusive - Real Madrid on notice as Dybala's contract talks with Juve put on ice

After having been given the number 10 shirt as well as having made a fantastic start to the season, Juventus were preparing to offer a contract extension to Paulo Dybala but now those plans have had a dent put in them.



The former Palermo player is completely out of form and all the plans of a contract extension as well as a rise in his wages have been put on hold by the Bianconeri since the player has not scored in the Champions League since April and he has lost his brilliant form in the Serie A as well.



Meanwhile Real Madrid are monitoring the situation and could come back to make a move for Dybala who is valued by the Bianconeri at €150 million, although Juventus have made it clear that they will not even consider any offers. Juventus do not consider Dybala to be on the transfer market but are prepared to wait for him to return to his old self, only then will contract extensions be considered.

Fabrizio Romano