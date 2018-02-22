Exclusive: Real Madrid tell AC Milan price-tag for unhappy star
02 April at 20:31AC Milan have been working hard lately to secure players whose contracts expire in the summer, having been linked with the likes of Strinic, Reina and Ki. However, the Rossoneri are also working on what would be a huge signing.
In fact, the San Siro side are monitoring the situation of Real Madrid's Dani Cabellos, as learnt by Calciomercato.com. The young midfielder joined the Merengues last summer for a fee of just under €20m, thanks to the release clause included in Ceballo's contract with Real Betis.
However, the Spaniard has failed to cement his spot in the starting eleven, hence why transfer rumours are surrounding the midfielder. Juventus were among the sides that had followed him for years last summer but ultimately pulled out as Real Madrid swooped in.
AC Milan are amazed by Ceballos and are working hard to realize a difficult dream this summer, as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wouldn't allow Ceballos to leave on loan with an option to buy. Instead, they'd ask for around €40m for the youngster, which is why Milan are laying low for the time being.
