Exclusive: real Mbappé price-tag revealed as Monaco eye former Man Utd target
25 August at 10:10Psg are close to signing Kylian Mbappé from Monaco with the French starlet who is going to become the second most expensive footballer in the history of the game after Neymar who has also joined Psg this summer.
The Brazilian swapped Barcelona with Paris in a world-record € 222 million move whilst our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano has exclusively learned that Mbappé’s price-tag will be around € 155 million.
The Monegasques have already sold the likes of Benjamin Mendy, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Bernardo Silva this summer but although replacements for these three stars have already signed for Monaco, the Ligue 1 champions are desperate to sign a new centre forward who can replace Mbappé.
Kylian Mbappé to PSG, last details with Monaco and then the deal will be done... #PSG #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) 24 agosto 2017
The Monegasques had been linked with moves for Diego Costa and Andrea Belotti but the leading candidate to replace Mbappé at the moment is Ajax star Kasper Dolberg, a former Manchester United target.
Monaco, in fact, have not made contact with Torino over the signing of Belotti yet, not to mention that the price-tag of Dolberg would be much cheaper than Belotti’s who won’t leave his current club for less than € 100 million.
