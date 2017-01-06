Roma have already reached a general agreement with Sofiane Feghouli, Calciomercato understands.

Our sources can exclusively confirm that the West Ham flop has agreed to the outline of a deal with the Giallorossi, but that West Ham have yet to give the green light.

Roma’s director of sport Fredric Massara is in London right now to look for an attacking winger, with former Chelsea man Mo Salah currently on international duty with Egypt at the African Cup of Nations.

Having not been called up by Algeria for the AFCON, Feghouli is suddenly a tempting target, Roma offering West Ham a loan-to-buy deal

This chimes with previous reports, indicating that the

Having moved to the London Stadium on a Bosman in summer, the Algerian has done very little, playing only 555 minutes and failing to earn a starting berth with Slaven Bilic’s side. Having started only one EPL game, the 27-year-old looks to be on his way out.