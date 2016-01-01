Roma already have a replacement in mind if Kevin Strootman leaves for Inter.

While the Dutchman has also been linked to Manchester United - a recent report indicating that the two parties’ talks were at ‘an advanced stage’ - the Giallorossi are also due a change.

Numerous reports (including from this page) have Sevilla director of sport Monchi joining to replace Walter Sabatini, who recently quit his post.

The target? A former pupil of Monchi’s, Vicente Iborra, who was linked over the winter with both

The 29-year-old has already scored eight goals this season in all competitions, and is valued at around €10/12 million.

Milan are also interested in the Spaniard, and were very close to nabbing him four years ago, when he was spotted when he was still a Levante player. Sevilla got there first, however, landing the midfielder for €6m.

Daniele Longo, (@86_longo), adapted by