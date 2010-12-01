Exclusive: Roma and Chelsea close to agreeing fee for Emerson Palmieri
19 January at 11:10Chelsea and Roma are close to agreeing Emerson Palmieri's price-tag, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.
Emerson Palmieri’s agent Fernando Garcia exclusively told Calciomercato.com yesterday that Roma and Chelsea are in talks over a possible move of the Brazilian to Stamford Bridge.
According to our sources, Chelsea and Roma are carrying out two separate negotiations for the giallorossi pair.
Emerson Palmieri, in fact, is likely to move to Chelsea for a fee close to € 20 million plus add-ons. An agreement between the two clubs is close to being reached and the player will fly to London to have his medicals once a full agreement between the two clubs will be in place.
In the meantime Chelsea are also trying to sign Edin Dzeko. Roma want € 45 million to sell the former Manchester City ace and are waiting for Chelsea to raise their bid. If the Premier League will put more money in the table, Dzeko will have many chances to join his team-mate in South West London.
