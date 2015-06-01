Former Sunderland flop Emanuele Giaccherini wants to leave Napoli, and both Roma and Milan are in the hunt for the winger, Calciomercato can reveal.

The 31-year-old doesn’t feel like he’s part of the club’s plans, having played only 236 minutes this season, spread out over 12 games.

The former Juventus man has struggled to play regular football since moving to Weirside in 2013, though he did manage seven Serie A goals in 28 appearances for Bologna last season.

His agent is set to have a key summit either today or tomorrow with Napoli.

The Partenopei would ideally like to keep him, but are also willing to make him happy with a loan move to a club of his choosing.

Our sources can reveal that Roma have called to nab him, as Giaccherini is seen as the alternative to Gregoire Defrel.

Otherwise, Milan are fascinated by the opportunity to sign him. Though they’d ideally like Lucas Ocampos or Darko Lazovic, the sale of M’Baye Niang to Watford makes the addition of a winger important for depth purposes.



CM Staff, adapted by @EdoDalmonte