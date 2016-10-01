Exclusive: Roma close to appointing Di Francesco as their new boss

Roma are close to appointing Eusebio Di Francesco as theur new boss, calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal.



Di Francesco, a former Roma winger, has had some amazing campaigns with Sassuolo managing to qualify for Europe for the first time in the club’s history. Di Francesco has proved to be one of the most promising managers in the Italian football panorama and the giallorossi DS Monchi has chosen him as the next manager of the Capitolines.



Di Francesco has a € 3 million release clause included in his contract with Sassuolo. Roma, however, hope the Italian can join his former club without being forced to pay as much. Di Francesco will meet Sassuolo president Squinzi next week trying to convince the club’s no.1 to let him go for a lower price-tag.



​Sassuolo and Roma are on very good terms and reaching an agreement should not be a big issue for the giallorossi who are also very optimistic about a positive end of negotiations with Di Francesco who is looking forward to coaching Roma.

