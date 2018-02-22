Roma are interested in signing Jack Bonaventura, we can exclusively reveal through correspondent Daniele Longo.

It turns out that Monchi’s recent meeting with agent Mino Raiola wasn’t just about the former’s desire to extend Luca Pellegrini, the youngster. He is also thinking of getting himself Bonaventura, whom he sees as someone who could replace Radja Nainggolan if the Belgian were to leave.

Roma are known for cashing in on their big stars, and Nainggolan would be one of them. And it’s no secret that Raiola wants to find a new club for his midfielder, even though Bonaventura is considered untouchable by Coach Rino Gattuso.

In fact, Milan want to extend the former Atalanta player - and Max Allegri lookalike! - past 2020, when his current deal expires.

Thing is, however, Milan haven’t yet begun talks, prompting Raiola to scout out some options. The 28-year-old has scored five goals in Serie A this season.



@86_longo, adapted by @EdoDalmonte