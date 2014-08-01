Stephan El Shaarawy is far removed from the player he was last season: returning from a disappointing experience in France, the former Milan star bagged eight Serie A goals in sixteen games to help the Romanisti make a concerted Champions League charge, resulting in a satisfying third place finish.

This year? He’s a luxury reserve, one who could be tempted by the interest of

W​ith the likes of Mohamed Salah, Diego Perotti and Radja Nainggolan overtaking him in the starting lineup, the Italo-Egyptian star has seen his season be reduced to a mere ten league starts, and only three Serie A goals in 21 total appearances.

He doesn’t seem to have the same feeling with Coach Luciano Spalletti, though so far there is no evidence of any break-up, and no incident.

Roma are set to work out what to do this summer, when an

18 million investment like El Shaarawy (

13m of that went to Milan) will be evaluated. A lot will depend on Coach Spalletti himself, as well as the striker himself.

Roma certainly don’t want to sell him off cheaply, but another three months at these levels won’t help…

CM NewsDesk, adapted by @EdoDalmonte