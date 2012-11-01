Exclusive: Roma prefer to sell Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool target to foreign club
28 March at 11:30Juventus tried to sign Kostas Manolas last summer, Fabrizio Romano can confirm for Calciomercato.
Romano also adds that Roma would rather sell to a foreign club, Chelsea, Manchester United or Liverpool have all been linked to the Greek international of late.
In fact, we broke this story last October, but Romano has a few more details now.
Fabio Paratici, Juve’s sporting director, was very interested in Manolas, and contacted the Greek player’s entourage about signing him. Problem is, this was at the time when Roma understood that Miralem Pjanic wasn’t long for the capital.
The Lupa simply wouldn’t drop two of her main talents to her biggest rivals. Now, Roma are hoping that Manolas doesn’t go to a fellow Italian club.
Inter are very interested in the Greek star, but it looks like the Nerazzurri will get the defender’s approval at some stage, and they have the money to force a departure.
Manolas himself seems resigned to his fate, recently quipping that “It’s all up to Roma. If they want to keep him they know what to do but if they want to sell me there is nothing I can do about it.”
Go to comments