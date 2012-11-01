Juventus tried to sign Kostas Manolas last summer, Fabrizio Romano can confirm for Calciomercato.

Romano also adds that Roma would rather sell to a foreign club,

Fabio Paratici, Juve’s sporting director, was very interested in Manolas, and contacted the Greek player’s entourage about signing him. Problem is, this was at the time when Roma understood that Miralem Pjanic wasn’t long for the capital.

The Lupa simply wouldn’t drop two of her main talents to her biggest rivals. Now, Roma are hoping that Manolas doesn’t go to a fellow Italian club.

Inter are very interested in the Greek star, but it looks like the Nerazzurri will get the defender’s approval at some stage, and they have the money to force a departure.

Manolas himself seems resigned to his fate, recently quipping that