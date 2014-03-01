Roma are looking to sign former academy product Lorenzo Pellegrini as soon as possible in order to ward off Juventus, Calciomercato understand.

Transfer correspondent Fabrizio Romano confirms that Roma will do their best to excercise their

10 million buyback clause.



They sold the 20-year-old to Sassuolo in 2015 for a measly

2.5m, but with the right to bring him back to Trigoria for four times that number.

After showing promise last season, Pellegrini has exploded this time round, netting five goals in Serie A action and three assists, in only 15 starts.

Sporting director Frederic Massara is looking to accelerate before Juventus steal in to nab the dynamic midfielder.

Roma are definitely ahead because of the clause, despite the Bianconeri’s great rapport with Sassuolo.

Roma’s hurry is evidenced by the fact that they tried to sign Pellegrini back in January on three occasions, but were always told no by Giorgio Squinzi and Coach Eusebio di Francesco.