Exclusive: Roma to make opening bid for Spurs target
21 August at 09:56No secret Patrik Schick has become one of Europe’s most wanted strikers after his stunning debut Serie A campaign. The U 21 Czech Republic International netted 13 league goals last season and his move to Juventus would have been a done deal if it wasn’t for the player’s failed medical.
Scouts of Spurs and Liverpool did come from England to monitor Schick’s performances last term and some top Serie A clubs have also shown their interest in the 21-year-old.
According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, Inter have yet to reach an agreement with Sampdoria as the nerazzurri want to sign the player on loan with option to buy. Sampdoria, however, only want to sell their star on a permanent deal and Roma could soon make an opening bid to seal the transfer of the talented front-man.
Schick’s € 25 million release clause expired in June and Sampdoria want to sell the player on a permanent deal and for a higher transfer fee, if the giallorossi will match the blucerchiati’s demands, Schick could become a new player of the giallorossi who have made him one of the main alternatives to Riyad Mahrez.
