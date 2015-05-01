Roma want to land Bryan Cristante as soon as possible, we can exclusively

The Atalanta midfielder is having a splendid season, scoring seven goals in Serie A action and another three in the Europa League, certainly making Milan regret rejecting him and sending him off to Benfica, among others.

According to Romano’s hot new tip, Roma want to avoid a repeat of the Franck Kessie situation, whereby they were negotiating over a midfielder they really liked, only to lose out ot a club willing to make an offer. Milan would go on to nab the combative Ivorian midfielder, prompting Monchi to want to make sure that the same thing does not happen again.

Thing is, Atalanta want

30m for their man, but Roma want to lower the price and work on the situation.

Still, Roma want their man. Boy, do they want him… but will they get a happy ending?