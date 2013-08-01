Exclusive: Milan, Inter and Everton target inches closer to Monaco

One of the best prospects in all of Europe won't finally be joining the Serie A, at least for now. Youri Tielemans is very close to joining Monaco in the French Ligue 1 as talks between the involved parties are going very well. As Calciomercato.com learned exclusively, the youngster born in 1997 has already given his okay to a potential move in France. Anderlecht and Monaco now have to find an agreement but there seems to be a lot of positive vibes as a deal inches closer.



NO ITALY FOR HIM - If everything goes as planned, then Tielemans will soon be joining Monaco as they should beat out many big clubs who were also after him. Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid as well as Inter Milan have been after the young rising star in the past. Milan's Massimiliano Mirabelli also liked him a lot as he had scouted him on numerous occasions. Even so, Monaco are in the driver's seat and barring any last minute twists, they should be able to close a deal for him sooner rather than later ....



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)