Exclusive Romano: Renato Sanches, Milan are still hopeful. Here is what really happened with Juve...

Hope is still there. Milan are hoping to get Bayern's approval on a potential Renato Sanches deal. The German club spent 40 million euros plus another 20 million euros in bonuses for him a year ago as both clubs still have to find an agreement on the transfer formula. The player has already said yes to Milan but it is Bayern's financial demands that are currently slowing things down.



JUVE, WHY NOT? - A little over a month ago, Jorge Mendes proposed Renato Snches to Juventus. Marotta and Paratici have been following him for some time now as they always liked him. Why did Juve turn the proposal down? Here are the two reasons: First off, they did not see him as a good fit in their 4-2-3-1 since Renato Sanches never really played in a 2 man midfield. Secondly, they considered him to be too young as Juve are looking to add some additional experience to their team. Milan are still interested but it is now all on Bayern....



By Fabrizio Romano, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)