Exclusive: Sarri puts Napoli contract talks on hold
06 April at 10:35Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri has put new Napoli contract talks on hold, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.
The Italian tactician has met Aurelio De Laurentiis to discuss the terms of his new contract but at the moment there is no agreement between the two parties.
The problem is not economic. Sarri is aware that De Laurentiis will give him a pay rise after the last couple of stunning campaigns in charge of the partenopei. The problem between Sarri and De Laurentiis concerns the transfer market.
Sarri wants at least two top players: a full-back and an attacking winger. He wants players ready to win, not future champions. De Laurentiis, however, is not willing to make huge investments in the summer transfer window.
Reina’s AC Milan move has also made Sarri unhappy. The Italian considers the former Liverpool ace a cornerstone of Napoli and wanted the club to extend his contract. As a result, talks between Sarri and Napoli have now been put on hold.
