Exclusive: Serie A midfield star flattered by AC Milan interest says agent

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is one of the best midfielders in Serie A and a number of top European clubs are being linked with making a move for the 22-year-old playmaker who has five goals and as much assists in 24 games in all competitions with Lazio so far this season. Calciomercato.com has exclusively talked with the player’s agent Mateja Kezman, a former Chelsea striker. Here’s the translation of the interview conducted by our reporter Daniele Longo.



Mr. Kezman have you ever had contacts with AC Milan in the past?

“No, never.”



Are you happy to know that they are interested in signing Milinkovic-Savic?

“Of course yes but I want to say nothing more. Sergej is a great talent and there will always be people who appreciate him. He just needs to focus on Lazio’s next games and try to improve reaching great results with his club.”



Are you negotiating a new contract with Lazio?

“No, not yet. Lazio have not contacted me to offer a new contract. There is still time we are in no rush.”



​What about Juventus? Are they also interested?

“I don’t know, they’ve never made contact with me. Sergej is very happy at Lazio and is focused on his club.”

