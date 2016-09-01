Exclusive: Serie A star dreams of Premier League return

This past January Fiorentina star Nikola Kalinic refused to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian. Fabio Cannavaro’s side was offering the Croatian hit-man a € 10 million-a-year deal but Kalinic surprisingly decided to snub a big money move to the Far East to stay at Fiorentina.



His permanence in Tuscany, however, is not going to be a long one as the former Blackburn Rovers flop is going to leave the club at the end of the season. Fiorentina are not likely to qualify for any European competition this season and Kalinic wants to join a bigger club that can guarantee him the European spotlight.



Our reporter Claudio Masini has exclusively learned that the player’s agent Tomislav Erceg is in talks with several Premier League clubs as his client dreams of a Premier League return.



It is still unclear which club could match Kalinic’s ambition as most of the Premier League’s top clubs are already well covered up front.



​Part of Kalinic’s future could be decided by Paulo Sousa’s next club. The Portuguese tactician will also part ways with Fiorentina at the end of the season and Borussia Dortmund are said to be monitoring the situation of their former footballer. Kalinic has a € 50 million release clause included in his contract with Fiorentina.

