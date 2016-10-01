Exclusive: Serie A star wants AC Milan move only
09 August at 17:50AC Milan are long time admirers of Fiorentina star Nikola Kalinic. The latter is pushing for a move to the San Siro and has already told his agent that he is willing to wait until the very last day of the summer transfer window to join the rossoneri.
Kalinic is a long time target of the Serie A giants who, however, have other priorities in terms of signing new strikers.
Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang, Andrea Belotti and Alvaro Morata have all been previously linked with a move to the San Siro but the former Real Madrid star has joined Chelsea whilst the other two strikers are believed to be too expensive for the rossoneri.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic could also move to the San Siro even if the Swede has just opened talks over a possible return to Manchester United.
Kalinic is willing to wait for AC Milan to sign him until the very last day of the summer. He wants to leave Fiorentina and his desire is to move to AC Milan only.
He has already informed Fiorentina and his agent about his desire. He know hopes that his move to AC Milan will be just a matter of time.
