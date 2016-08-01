Exclusive: Sevilla economic demands for Chelsea, Man City midfield target revealed

Both Chelsea and Juventus are interested in signing Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi. Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano has exclusively learned that Juventus’ CEO Giuseppe Marotta has recently had a new meeting with the LaLiga side representatives in order to know their economic demands for the highly rated 28-year-old midfielder.



Juventus are desperate to sign a new midfielder in January and N’Zonzi is one of Marotta’s favourite picks. Trouble is, Sevilla are not open to sell the player for less than € 30 million which is the player’s release clause.



The Spanish club have informed Juventus about their economic demands and the Old Lady is not open to buy the player meeting his release clause.



That could give further hope to both Chelsea and Manchester City that are also keeping a close eye on the former Stoke man. Pep Guardiola urges to sign a new midfielder to replace injured Ilkay Gundogan, whilst Conte may need a new man in the middle of the pitch is Fabregas leaves the Stamford Bridge.



The same conditions imposed to Juventus apply to both Premier League giants. Will either Guardiola or Conte meet N’Zonzi release clause?

