Diego Simeone will be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid this summer if he chooses to go, calciomercato can reveal.

The Argentinian Coach has led Atletico to two Champions League finals, losing both to bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Now, our newsdesk reveals that the Inter and Juventus target will be allowed to leave the Vicente Calderon free of charge, with any eventual suitor not obliged to pay Atletico anything.

Tempo De Juego had confirmed recently that El Cholo had a

50 million clause put into his new deal last summer. The same contract saw him get a pay rise but have his stay at the Calderon shortened by two years. Now, the former Inter and Lazio player can leave as of June 2018.

It was previously believed that the clause would only be foregone if Argentina’s federation came calling Simeone to Coach the national side.

Now it appears that Simeone can leave for free, were he to tell the club as much in summer. Inter and Juventus are standing by.

What will El Cholo decide?

