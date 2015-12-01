CalcioMercato have exclusively learnt that Atletico Madrid have offered Nicolas Gaitan to Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Gaitan has failed to break into the Atletico side this season and wasn’t a regular last season as well. This season, the winger has made just a single start and has made five appearances for the bench. Last season, he had made 11 starts and had appeared 12 times from the bench and had scored only thrice.

It is believed that while Gaitan has been offered to Inter, the nerazzurri don’t want to sign him and see him as a surplus to their requirements for two reasons.

The first reason pertains to how the Argentine has never been a brilliant player and has never been someone who can impress too much. It is felt that he is not suited to Italian football.

The second reason pertains to the fact that he doesn’t have a European passport and Inter don’t want to sign players who don’t have a European passport. The only non-Eu player they want is Ramires, who could be an Inter player this month.

