It’s been a hellish season for Salvatore Sirigu, leading to speculation that he will leave both PSG and Sevilla, where he is on loan.

His last appearance came on November 30th, too.

Though we can reveal that there are no offers on the table, Cagliari, Napoli and Nice have all expressed an interest in the goalkeeper. A move to Nice would unite him with Italy team-mate Mario Balotelli.

His current deal with PSG is set to expire in 2018, but the Italian was booted out of Paris by Kevin Trapp’s arrival.

Fiorentina and Inter have long been enthusiastic about signing him, and they may well get the chance to recruit him this summer to replace their ailing (Ciprian Tatarusanu) and ageing (Samir Handanovic) goalkeepers.

that he is looking for a more away from his current club, where he has sat behind starter Sergio Rico, playing only three games in six months, one in the Copa del Rey.