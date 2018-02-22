Exclusive: Southampton interested in Juventus and Inter target
17 March at 15:10Calciomercato.com understands Southampton are set to challenge Serie A giants Juventus and Inter in the race to sign Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet during this summer’s transfer window.
Of course, The Saints must first ensure that they remain in the Premier League beyond the current campaign as they currently languish in seventeenth place and just a point outside the relegation zone.
Should they retain their status as a top-flight side, it is likely Mark Hughes (or whoever is appointed with the long-term in mind) will look to conduct a sizeable revolution of the playing squad.
Indeed, the former Anderlecht star has been on SFC’s radar for several years and key figures within the club’s scouting department are said to rate him very highly.
Meanwhile, Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio will meet with his Sampdoria counterparts tomorrow in an attempt to lay the groundwork for a deal to be closed in early July.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments