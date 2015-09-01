Exclusive: Spartak offered Juventus striker €6m a year. But what was his answer?

It appears that Spartak Moscow are very busy on the market.



As our sources have exclusively told us, Massimo Carrera's team sent some envoys to Italy last week in search for a striker.



Though we've reported that they wanted Luiz Adriano, our most recent information tells us that the Brazilian wasnt top of the list: Mario Mandzukic was!



The Juventus man had done very well to net four Serie A goals this year, but has struggled for consistent starts ever since Gonzalo Higuain’s arrival.



Spartan offered him up to €6 million a year to sign, but he turned them down!



For Adriano, on the other hand, things are progressing smoothly: he wants to answer after Boxing Day, but Milan have agreed to give him away, and the deal he is being offered (€4 to €5m a year) is being warmly received.



Carrera’s Spartak could be the perfect place for the Brazilian to relaunch his career, having previously starred for so long with Shakhtar Donetsk.



The Russian side leads the RFL by five points, but need a striker who can score consistently, Ze Luis having managed five goals in twelve games. ​



​Daniele Longo (@86_longo)