Exclusive: Spurs, Sevilla target offered to AC Milan
12 April at 22:40AC Milan have been offered a chance to sign Fiorentina captain Milan Badelj, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. The Serie A giants are on very good terms with the player’s agent Alessandro Lucci who is also the representative of Leonardo Bonucci.
The Croatia International is out of his Fiorentina contract at the end of the season and several top clubs are also monitoring the situation at the Artemio Franchi.
Badelj has also been linked with a move to Tottenham but Sevilla are probably AC Milan’s most dangerous contenders right now as Vincenzo Montella is a long time admirer of the Croat, so much so he had been trying hard to sign him for AC Milan when he was in charge of the San Siro hierarchy.
Now, Badelj has also been offered a contract extension by Fiorentina. La Viola have offered him a two-year deal with an option to extend his stay for a further season. The player will take a final decision about his future at the end of the month.
