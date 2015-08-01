Exclusive: star striker to discuss Juventus future next month

Juventus are set to meet their star striker Mario Mandzukic next month to discuss his plans for the future, our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano has exclusively learned. The Croatian striker was supposed to be just a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain at the beginning of the season but Max Allegri has turned him into an attacking winger who is now playing on a regular basis.



Mandzukic’s Juventus contract runs until 2019 and the Serie A giants would be open to offer him a new deal. Said that, Juventus will have to deal with Mandzukic’s will as the player turns 31 in May and could be tempted to leave the club to play centre-forward again.



​Several Chinese and English clubs have already made contact with the player’s entourage to discuss a potential summer move. Mandzukic, however, is only focused on Juventus at the moment and will begin talks about his future next month.



The identity of Juventus’ next manager will also be important for Mandzukic to lay out his plans for the future. Allegri’s permanence at the J Stadium would definitely persuade him to extend his stay in Turin. Meantime, the Croat is only focused on the pitch, he will meet Juventus next month. That will be the beginning of Mandzukic’s future.

