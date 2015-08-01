Exclusive: Suso has release clause in new AC Milan contract
26 September at 11:01AC Milan star Suso has signed a contract extension with AC Milan and his new deal at the San Siro is set to expire in 2022.
Calciomercato.com exclusively revealed a few weeks ago that the player had a agreed to extend his stay at the club and that an official announcement would have been released before the International break.
Suso has had a massive pay rise as he is now on a € 3 million-a-year deal whilst his previous salary was € 1 million-a-year.
According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano there is also a release clause included in the player’s new deal.
The release clause has not been officially confirmed yet but should be set between € 40 and € 50 million and, of course, it subject to the willing of the footballer who can still decide to stay at AC Milan if any club trigger his transfer fee.
