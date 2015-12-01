Exclusive: Suso is back and he only wants Milan. He turned down an offer from Roma...

Suso made his Milan comeback as he started the game against Craiova in the Europa league qualifiers. Today Suso was relaxing with some friends in Portofino as he deserved the time off (he posted some pictures on Instagram). His injury is now behind him as he is 100% back.



SUSO IS BACK - Suso played a solid game against Craiova as he seemed to have a nice understanding with Milan right-back Andrea Conti as well as Franck Kessie. He will still need to find a better understanding with the strikers since André Silva and Patrick Cutrone play a different style compared to Carlos Bacca and Gianluca Lapadula.



WAITING FOR HIS RENEWAL - Last week, his agent (Alessandro Lucci) spoke to Massimiliano Mirabelli about his contract situation. His current deal expires in 2019 as his new deal with the club might potentially be extended till 2021 (2.5 million euros per season). There will be other meetings between the involved parties but there is a lot of optimism that a deal will be closed. Suso wants to stay at Milan as he previously turned down a Roma offer. Monchi likes Suso a lot as he was a potential candidate for the giallorossi alongside Riyad Mahrez but the Spaniard did not want to hear it, sources told Calciomercato.com .



By Alessandro Cosattini, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@Calcionews89)

