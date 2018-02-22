Exclusive: Suso release clause revealed, Liverpool interested
04 March at 10:40AC Milan star Suso has recently revealed that Inter made an offer to sign him last summer. The Spain International was also wanted by Juventus but the rossoneri declined any offer they received for the former Liverpool ace who was one of the best players for the Serie A giants last season.
Suso and AC Milan agreed on a new deal this past December and Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal that the player has a € 40 million release clause included in his current agreement with AC Milan.
Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano reports the Spaniard is wanted by his former club Liverpool although the Reds are not the only club interested in welcoming the player’s services at the end of the season.
Suso is happy to stay at AC Milan and right now he is only thinking of having a good campaign with the rossoneri. The future of the Spaniard has yet to be written. Meantime Liverpool have set their sights on him.
