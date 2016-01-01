Exclusive: Suso reveals how Gattuso can be successful at AC Milan
12 December at 11:20AC Milan held their annual Christmas party on Monday night, just days after his squad clinched their first victory under new manager Gennaro Gattuso. In addition to the players, and other members organization, media was in attendance. Spanish forward Suso spoke to CalcioMercato’s own Daniele Longo.
"Yesterday was a very important game, we had to win. After a disappointing period in the season, I'm glad that we were able to manage earning three points.”
“I had a good relationship with Montella, just like I have with Gattuso. He's a great motivator, he talks a lot with us players, he knows what they can give. It's been a long time since we trained so hard, now it's a bit soon but later we will see the results.”
“We hope not to change the 4-3-3 formation anymore. It's the right form. I feel good.
On the Europa League draw: “It's true that it's better than facing Atletico Madrid, but no opponent is simple to deal with.”
