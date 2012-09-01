The future of 20-year-old Brazilian striker Filipe Silva de Oliveira, or Malcolm as he is more commonly known, could be in Italy. The player’s agent, Fernando Garcia, has been talking to Calciomercato.com about his next move.



On links with a move to Roma – “Yes I have read about this in the newspapers. I have to say at this moment we have had no contact with the club”.



Is this an interesting option? - “Very interesting; He likes Italian football and also the style of play of the Giallorossi. He would be very happy to come and play in Italy and Roma would be good as Emerson Palmieri is already at the club”.



On his relationship with likely future Sporting Director of Roma, Monchi – “We know him very well. He is a director renowned throughout the world for his expertise with young players”.



On a possible move to Juventus – “Absolutely, yes; We have had contact with them but have not yet received an official proposal”.