Exclusive: Torino closing in on former Arsenal and Liverpool target

Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah is closing in on a move to Torino, who originally wanted to sign him last summer before the plug was pulled on a potential deal.



The Ghanaian midfielder is well liked by Granata sporting director Gianluca Petrachi, who wants to bring the player to Turin on loan with an option to buy for €6-7 million in the summer.



Indeed, the 21-year-old’s agent has spoken exclusively to Calciomercato.com on the subject of his client’s future. Here is what he had to say: “It’s true, the Granata have always been interested in my client and they rate him very highly. Is a deal close? I cannot say, but Torino is a fantastic club.”



As things stand, there is a very good chance that a deal will be concluded in the coming days. President Urbano Cairo intends to raise the necessary funds by selling Afriyie Acquah to Genoa for a similar size of fee.

