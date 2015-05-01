Exclusive: Tottenham consider Allegri as potential new boss as Barcelona target Pochettino

Tottenham are considering hiring Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri as their new head coach for next season as the Spurs’ current manager Mauricio Pochettino has been targeted by Barcelona.



Our reporter Nicola Balice has exclusively learned that the Spurs have joined Arsenal in race for the Italian tactician who could end his experience at Juventus at the end of the season. Allegri’s Juventus contract runs until 2018 but many transfer rumours have been linking the Italian tactician with a move out of the J Stadium at the end of the season.



Allegri himself is said to be not happy anymore at his club as fans and media criticize Juventus’ style of play as well as the Old Lady’s results even if the bianconeri are the Serie A table leaders and have qualified for the Champions League round of 16 as group winners.



Arsenal have also shortlisted Allegri as their potential next boss as the Gunners have yet to offer the Frenchman a contract extension. Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino could also leave London in the summer as Barcelona are actively looking for a possible successor of Luis Enrique whose contract also expires in June. Let the managers’ ballet begin!

