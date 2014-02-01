Tottenham are among the teams leading the line to sign Schalke 04 star Leon Goretzka, calciomercato can report.

Fabrizio Romano confirms that Spurs are more interested in the German international than rivals Arsenal, who are also in the race, as well as Juventus.

The Bianconeri have long been linked to the 22-year-old, whose deal is set to expire in the summer of 2018, something which makes him an appetizing target alongside Keita Balde Diao.

Goretzka has netted six times this season in the Bundesliga already, and has long been admired by Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici.

Goretzka is a creative, physical player with bagloads of personality, and his ability to cover various roles has also attracted interest from Arsenal, something

Juventus have yet to begin negotiations, but have met with the defender’s agent on a number of occasions. What hasn’t helped has been Schalke’s resistance, the Gelsenkirchen side rightly unwilling to let one of its crown jewels leave for free.

Attempts at offering Goretzka a new deal have been unsuccessful so far, however.

@FabrizioRomano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte