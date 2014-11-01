Exclusive: Tottenham rival Chelsea in race to sign talented Italian striker

Tottenham are interested in signing promising Inter striker Andrea Pinamonti and have recently met the player’s agent to sound out the availability of the 18-year-old striker who is considered one of the most interested prospects of Italian football-



As we’ve already reported, Tottenham have recently met Marco De Marchi who is not only the representative of Andrea Ranocchia, but is also the agent of Pinamonti. During their last meeting held in London, the two parties have both talked about the future of Ranocchia as well as the future of Pinamonti who is also a transfer target of Tottenham’s city rivals Chelsea.



The Blues are being scouting the talented footballer for some months now and will place an opening bid should Inter show to be open to sell the product of their academy.

Pinamonti is not likely to get lot of game time in his future at Inter as Mauro Icardi and Gabriel Barbosa play in his same position, not to mention that new owners have announced that they will splash the cash to take new players at the Meazza in the summer. Pinamonti is not willing to leave Inter on loan and either Tottenham or Chelsea could offer him an escape route.

