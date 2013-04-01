Exclusive: transfer boost for Man Utd and Chelsea as Real Madrid striker won’t make Serie A return

Chelsea and Manchester are known to be long time admirers of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata with the Spaniard who confirmed to have been in talks with both Tottenham and Chelsea over a possible summer move one year ago.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte pushed for Juventus to sign the Spaniard in summer 2014 but left the J Stadium just a few weeks before Morata’s arrival in Turin.

Now, both the striker and the manager want to reunite at Chelsea although the Blues have made Romelu Lukaku their priority striking target for the incoming summer transfer window.



Our reporter Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal that Manchester United and Chelsea can be hopeful to sign the talented striker as Morata does not want to make return to Serie A unless he signs for Juventus again. The Old Lady, however, are not considering signing their former striker, at least for the moment.



AC Milan are being linked with a summer move for Morata but the 24-year-old only wants to play for Juventus in Italy. The Real Madrid star also snubbed a move to Napoli last summer when the partenopei invited the player’s father to visit the club’s training centre at Castel Volturno.

