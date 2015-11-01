Exclusive: Two Prem clubs rival Juve for Schalke star as Evra heads to Man United
09 January at 17:15As we reported at the weekend, Juventus are interested in Schalke 04 fullback Sead Kolasinac, but competition from two Premier League clubs may force their hand, according to our sources.
CM reporter Fabrizio Romano claims that Patrice Evra’s now-imminent return to Manchester United is set to force Juventus’ hand.
They would have previously wanted Kolasinac for June, when his expiring contract (June 2018) would have allowed him to sign freely with a new club.
Now, on the other hand, Marotta and Paratici are going to have to hurry, as two Premier League clubs are also on the Bosnian’s tail.
The 23-year-old has made 12 Bundesliga appearances this season, netting twice.
Despite having played a major role at Juventus since joining in 2014, Evra is passing the baton to former Porto man Alex Sandro. So far this year, he’s only made nine league starts, but it’s becoming apparent that Sandro has overtaken him.
Having made 273 Premier League starts for the Red Devils, Evra has fond memories of his former home.
Share on