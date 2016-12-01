Exclusive updates: Deulofeu could join AS Roma if his move to AC Milan collapses

Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu could move to AS Roma if his move to AC Milan collapses, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. Our reporter Daniele Longo claims that Everton are not open to sell Deulofeu on a dry loan deal as they want AC Milan to include an option to buy the player at the end of the season. The Spanish winger is also not happy to join AC Milan on loan and prefers a permanent move.



Meantime, AS Roma are in transfer talks with PSG to sign Jese. The giallorossi have offered € 3 million to sign the player on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy of € 23 million. An economic agreement is close, but the two parties have yet to decide which club is due to pay the player’s wages until the end of the season.



In case AS Roma fail to sign Jese, they’d pounce on Deulofeu as AC Milan have yet to find agreement with both Everton and the talented footballer. What would help Deulofeu’s move to AS Roma is the player’s agent Gines Carvajal who is also the representative of Jese.

