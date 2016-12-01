Exclusive updates: Inter January transfer strategies

Inter’s struggles against Pordenone and Udinese has brought further scrutiny on the squad’s lack of depth, and has shown that there is a lack of creative players on the bench who can potentially change the course of a match. There are no real alternatives to Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perišić, which has been identified as a key problem needing addressed.



Coach Luciano Spalletti used yesterday’s post-match press conference to draw attention to the fact he needs more options available to him: “Market? If the club wants, I can finish the season as I started it. But we must not do what we did in the summer and talk about big-name players who have still not arrived. Neither Inter nor its supporters deserve that. The club must clarify this. We probably need something to make a leap forward in quality, as we can struggle to break down rigid defences.”



The Nerazzurri’s squad is incomplete, but this has been clear since the summer. The lack of European matches to contend with and the brilliant work of Spalletti has deflected away from the gaps left by Suning Group, which has now resulted in the Tuscan coach drawing attention to it publicly.



Fresh market opportunities continue to arise, such as that of Javier Pastore who is determined to leave Paris Saint-Germain in order to get more playing time under his belt. The Chinese group has been unwilling to sanction a spending spree next month, but perhaps Spalletti’s comments will serve to soften Zhang’s opposition.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)