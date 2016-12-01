Exclusive: updates on Allegri future amid Psg and Premier League links
26 December at 10:00Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is being having a very successful spell at Juventus. Winner of three Scudetto and three Coppa Italia in three years, the Italian tactician has become one of the most winning managers in the history of the club and after being close to leaving Turin after the Champions League final lost in Cardiff (his words), he is now leading Juventus towards another successful campaign.
Paris-Saint-Germain are being linked with welcoming Allegri’s services at the end of the season. His style is much appreciated everywhere in Europe and the French club is reportedly one of the most interested in hiring the former AC Milan manager at the end of the season.
Allegri, however, will see his contract expire in 2020 and Juventus are not willing to let him go. The Old Lady wants to build the future of the club alongside her manager and according to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, Juve do not want to end their relationship with Allegri.
A final decision will only be taken at the end of the season and will also depend on the club’s results in Champions League. At the moment, however, Juventus are not even thinking about partying companies with Allegri at the end of the season.
