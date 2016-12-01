Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina is close to joining Serie A rivals AC Milan, CalcioMercato have exclusively learnt.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper, now 35, has appeared 17 times for the partenopei this season and has been the club’s first choice since joining in 2015. Reina’s current deal at the Stadio San Paolo expires at the end of the current season and the possibility of him penning a new deal are slim.

CalcioMercato understand that AC Milan are in to sign the Spaniard and talks have already been held about a possible move to the San Siro, with Gianluigi Donnarumma’s future in doubts. In fact, the rossoneri were looking at Reina when the young Italian was about to move away from the club last summer.

While talks are on an advanced stage, economic terms haven’t been agreed yet. Napoli are yet to start talks about a new contract and are looking for replacements for the Spaniard. Reina’s entourage deny an agreement, but talks are already happening.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)