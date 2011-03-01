Exclusive: Valencia make offer to tempt Juventus duo

Valencia are interested in signing Juventus’ outcasts Hernanes and Simone Zaza, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. The LaLiga giants are coached by Italian boss Cesare Prandelli who is a long time admirer of both footballers.



Hernanes could leave Juventus if one or two new midfielders are signed by the Old Lady in January. The Brazilian playmaker has already found economic agreement with Valencia and Juventus are open to sell the player on loan with option to buy.



If Witsel joins the Old Lady, Hernanes is likely to complete a move to Valencia.

Zaza, on the other hand, is set to return to Juventus after the end of his loan spell with West Ham. Zaza, however, is not going to stay at the J Stadium for long time as the Serie A table leaders are already looking for potential bidders.



If the Italian striker cut his salary, Valencia can sign him in January on loan with option to buy, the same formula that was used by West Ham last summer when they bought the Italy frontman.

