Exclusive, Vecchi: "Nobody in Madrid wanted Juve. It's 50-50...'

Juventus and Real Madrid will meet again in the UEFA Champions league as this will be a re-match of last year's UCL final. Here is what Villiam Vecchi had to say on this tie as he spoke to IlBianconero.com :



" Juve and Roma will have very difficult challenges ahead. Even so when you reach this stage of the competition, you will always face good teams. Take Sevilla for example, they beat Manchester United against all odds. Juve-Real? I would say it's 50-50 where as Barca-Roma is 65-35% but anything is possible. I don't think anyone in Madrid wanted to get Juve that's for sure. The Bianconeri are very strong at the back and then they attack with power. They are so strong at the moment, let's see how it goes. Real? Well they have a ton of talent, players like Ronaldo, Benzema and Modric are used to doing great in the most delicate moments. Match-ups? I am anxious to see Higuain and Dybala against Ronaldo and Bale. Buffon? He is a legend, let's hope that he can win the last trophy that he is missing. That's what I hope for him...".