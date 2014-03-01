Exclusive video : Galliani confirms AC Milan have an agreement to sign exciting Serie A winger

Our reporter Daniele Longo has managed to have a quick interview with AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani as the rossoneri executive left the club’s headquarters earlier today. Longo asked Galliani whether AC Milan have an agreement to sign exciting Genoa winger Lucas Ocampos and Galliani’s response was affirmative.



“We have an economic agreement with Genoa, but we are still waiting for the answer of Marseille, we are waiting.”



​Ocampos, in fact, joined Genoa on loan from the Ligue1 giants last summer and AC Milan need the French club’s approval before completing the signing of the 22-year-old winger.

