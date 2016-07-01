Juventus are ready to play their fifth game of the season as Max Allegri’s side will face Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium tonight. Our reporter in Turin Edoardo Siddi has filmed the arrival of the bianconeri at the J Stadium. The official line-ups of the game will be soon announced but Max Allegri is expected to start with a ‘classic’ 4-2-3-1 system with Szczesny in goal, Sturaro, Asamoah, Barzagli and Benatia at the back, Bentancur and Benatia in midfield, Douglas Costa, Dybala and Mario Mandzukic behind Gonzalo Higuain.