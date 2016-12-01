Exclusive videos: AC Milan players land in Italy holding the Italian Super Cup
24 December at 11:45AC Milan arrived at Milan’s Malpensa Airport yesterday night with many rossoneri fans waiting for their idols and the Italian Super Cup. AC Milan won their first silverware since 2011 beating the Old Lady on penalties with the last shot from the spot from Paulo Dybala that was amazingly saved by teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Our reporter Daniele Longo was at Malpensa yesterday night and he shot a couple of videos to show the atmosphere around AC Milan players once they arrived at the airport.
#Milan: Galliani e Abate con la Supercoppa Italiana vinta pic.twitter.com/mZhLzdqivT— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) 24 dicembre 2016
#Milan, l'entusiasmo dei tifosi pic.twitter.com/XahCfyHpR1— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) 24 dicembre 2016
Share on