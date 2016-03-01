Could former Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout be moving to Juventus?

Our own Nicola Balice reports that the Saint-Etienne man has been offered to the Bianconeri.

Veretout is part of the same generation of French talents who have come onto the scene in the last several years , from Paul Pogba to Mario Lemina and Geoffrey Kondogbia.

It was Veretout who dictated the play for France’s Under-20 World Cup-winning team a few years ago.

A very good passer, Veretout developed into a promising player with Nantes.

Currently on loan back to his native France, the 23-year-old moved to Villa Park back in 2015 to some fanfare, only to flounder along with the rest of the team, which was relegated to the Championship last season.

Juventus have been linked to a number of tough midfield tacklers of late, especially Stephen N’Zonzi, but someone of Veretout's characteristics could also be considered suitable, seeing as he's a very good passer.



Juventus Coach Max Allegri is known to like players of this type, while transfer magicians Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are considering the deal.



Nicola Balice, adapted by Edoardo Dalmonte (@EdoDalmonte)