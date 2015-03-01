Roberto Pereyra won’t leave Watford in the near future, Calciomercato can exclusively reveal.

Speaking to his agent, we were told that Juventus also dumped the 26-year-old because they wanted to go in a different direction, despite the Argentine’s strong performances at the J Stadium.

“Why his time at Juventus came to an end? Because he wasn’t a part of the club’s plans, they decided they wanted to focus on other players,” Sergio Furlan told us.

“Pereyra wanted, moreover, to earn a place in the Argentine national side. So, as soon as there was an opportunity, Juventus sold him.”

“I don’t think that Roberto will leave Watford.

Asked about his current time at Watford, Furlan confirmed that the “injury forced him to end the season early, and it was a pity because he played well, and did so often.

“I remember an excelled game against Manchester United in which he provided the assist for [Camilo] Zuniga’s goal.

“He’ll only be back for May 10-12th, but will need more time to recover his fitness.

The club doesn’t want to let him go, even though he’s received different offers from English clubs”.